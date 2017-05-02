Tom Brady Confirms Reason Why He Skipped Patriots’ White House Visit

Share this:

Reports that Tom Brady skipped the New England Patriots’ White House visit to spend time with his mother were accurate, the quarterback himself confirmed Monday night.

Brady explained the reason behind his decision not to meet with President Donald Trump in an interview with “Extra” on the Met Gala red carpet.

“It was to spend time with my mom,” Brady said, via TMZ Sports. “And you know, that’s pretty important to me.

“It’s been a great year, but it’s even better to spend time with my parents and my kids. And I can’t wait to get that ring. That’s what I’m really looking for, that ring ceremony in a couple of months.”

Brady’s mother, Galynn, missed all but one Patriots game this season as she received treatment for cancer. She was in attendance New England’s final contest, however, watching her son engineer the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Brady was one of 34 Patriots players who did not attend the ceremony on the White House’s South Lawn for various reasons. President Trump declined to mention the Super Bowl LI MVP during his address.

