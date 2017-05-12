Tom Brady Featured On ‘Madden NFL 18’ Cover, Not Scared Of ‘Madden Curse’

Share this:

Tweet







Hope you don’t believe in curses, New England Patriots fans. Because the newest “Madden” cover athlete is none other than Tom Brady.

The Patriots quarterback will grace the cover of the “G.O.A.T. Edition” of “Madden NFL 18,” developer EA Sports revealed Friday morning.

A virtual version Brady also starred in the trailer for the latest installment in the long-running video game franchise.

Madden like you've never seen it…#Madden18 pic.twitter.com/1H5gNSVISD — EA SPORTS Madden NFL (@EAMaddenNFL) May 12, 2017

This marks the second year in a row a Patriots player has appeared on the “Madden” cover. Tight end Rob Gronkowski was the cover boy for “Madden NFL 17,” and he wound up undergoing back surgery midway through the season — the “Madden curse” claiming yet another victim.

Brady hopes he can avoid the misfortune that has stricken many of his predecessors.

“I suppose there’s been some reality to that curse over the years,” Brady told ESPN.com. “Hopefully I can break it. That would be pretty cool.”

The QB also discounted the curse’s powers in a Facebook video, shattering a mirror and walking beneath a ladder to prove his point.

“Madden NFL 18” is set to hit stores Aug. 25.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images