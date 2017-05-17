Tom Brady Had A Concussion Last Season, Gisele Bundchen Reveals On CBS

Share this:

Tweet







Well, it was only a matter of time before the next New England Patriots controversy.

Gisele Bundchen revealed on “CBS This Morning” that her husband, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, suffered a concussion last season.

“As a wife, I’m a little bit — as you know, it’s not the most … unaggressive sport,” Bundchen told Charlie Rose. “Football, like he had a concussion last year. I mean, he has concussions, pretty much — I mean, we don’t talk it, but he does have concussions. I don’t think it’s a healthy thing for your body to go through that kind of aggression all the time. That cannot be healthy for you, right? I’m planning on having him be healthy and do a lot of fun things when we’re like 100, I hope.”

Brady was never listed on the Patriots’ injury report with a concussion last season, nor has he been listed with a head injury in recent years.

Brady was asked in December 2015 on WEEI’s “Dennis, Callahan and Minihane” how many concussions he’s suffered.

“I’d really not like to get into that,” Brady answered.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images