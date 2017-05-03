Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Rank Among Top 10 In NFL Jersey Sales

Share this:

Tweet







The NFL Players Association on Wednesday released its ranking of the top 50 best-selling jerseys, and the New England Patriots were well-represented.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski both ranked among the top 10 — at No. 3 and No. 9, respectively — and wide receiver Julian Edelman wasn’t far behind at N0. 22.

New England was one of five teams with three representatives in the top 50, while the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys each had five. The Cowboys contingent was especially strong, with running back Ezekiel Elliott (No. 1), quarterback Dak Prescott (No. 2) and wide receiver Dez Bryant (No. 4) all ranking in the top four.

The full top 50, which measured jersey sales from March 1, 2016 through Feb. 28, 2017, can be found below.

1. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

2. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

3. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

4. Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys

5. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants

6. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

7. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

8. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

9. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots

10. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

11. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

12. Jason Witten, TE, Dallas Cowboys

13. J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans

14. Von Miller, LB, Denver Broncos

15. Tony Romo, QB, Dallas Cowboys

16. Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders

17. Khalil Mack, LB, Oakland Raiders

18. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

19. Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders

20. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

21. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

23. Luke Kuechly, LB, Carolina Panthers

24. Richard Sherman, DB, Seattle Seahawks

25. Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers

26. Le’Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

27. Clay Matthews, LB, Green Bay Packers

28. Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants

29. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

30. Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans

31. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

32. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons

33. Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts

34. Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

35. Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Minnesota Vikings

36. NaVorro Bowman, LB, San Francisco 49ers

37. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

38. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

39. Kirk Cousins, QB, Washington Redskins

40. Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams

41. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos

42. Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins

43. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

44. Harrison Smith, S, Minnesota Vikings

45. Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions

46. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

47. Kam Chancellor, S Seattle Seahawks

48. Brandon Marshall, WR, New York Jets

49. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks

50. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Chicago Bears

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images