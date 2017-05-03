Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Rank Among Top 10 In NFL Jersey Sales

The NFL Players Association on Wednesday released its ranking of the top 50 best-selling jerseys, and the New England Patriots were well-represented.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski both ranked among the top 10 — at No. 3 and No. 9, respectively — and wide receiver Julian Edelman wasn’t far behind at N0. 22.
New England was one of five teams with three representatives in the top 50, while the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys each had five. The Cowboys contingent was especially strong, with running back Ezekiel Elliott (No. 1), quarterback Dak Prescott (No. 2) and wide receiver Dez Bryant (No. 4) all ranking in the top four.
The full top 50, which measured jersey sales from March 1, 2016 through Feb. 28, 2017, can be found below.
1. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
2. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
3. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
4. Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys
5. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants
6. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
7. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
8. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
9. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots
10. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers
11. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
12. Jason Witten, TE, Dallas Cowboys
13. J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans
14. Von Miller, LB, Denver Broncos
15. Tony Romo, QB, Dallas Cowboys
16. Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders
17. Khalil Mack, LB, Oakland Raiders
18. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams
19. Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders
20. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
21. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
22. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots
23. Luke Kuechly, LB, Carolina Panthers
24. Richard Sherman, DB, Seattle Seahawks
25. Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers
26. Le’Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
27. Clay Matthews, LB, Green Bay Packers
28. Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants
29. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
30. Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans
31. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints
32. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
33. Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts
34. Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35. Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Minnesota Vikings
36. NaVorro Bowman, LB, San Francisco 49ers
37. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans
38. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
39. Kirk Cousins, QB, Washington Redskins
40. Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams
41. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos
42. Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins
43. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
44. Harrison Smith, S, Minnesota Vikings
45. Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions
46. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings
47. Kam Chancellor, S Seattle Seahawks
48. Brandon Marshall, WR, New York Jets
49. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks
50. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Chicago Bears
Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP