Tom Brady is hyped for the Eastern Conference finals.

Ahead of Game 1 on Wednesday night, the New England Patriots quarterback wished both the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as their respective star players, good luck in the big game.

May the best team win! Good luck! You earned it! @isaiahthomas @kingjames @celtics @cavs @tb12sports A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on May 17, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

Brady knows what it’s like to make a deep postseason run. The veteran signal-caller has led New England to five Super Bowl championships.

