Tom Brady’s Agent Contradicts Gisele, Says QB Wasn’t Diagnosed With Concussion

There are mixed messages coming out of Tom Brady’s camp.
Three days after the New England Patriots quarterback’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, said Brady suffered a concussion last season, his agent suggested otherwise in a statement to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
“Tom was not diagnosed with a concussion last year,” Donald Yee said. “Many of the protocols and safeguards still are evolving, and it’s obviously a good thing the organization and everyone close to him is vigilant and always looking out for his health.”
As CSNNE’s Mike Giardi noted, Yee specifically said Brady wasn’t diagnosed with a concussion, not that he didn’t suffer one.
The NFL and NFL Players Association are looking into Gisele’s claims. Brady never has been listed on the Patriots’ injury report with a head injury or concussion.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
