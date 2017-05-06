New England Patriots

Tom Brady’s ‘Wolf Pack,’ Patriots Teammates Enjoy 143rd Kentucky Derby

Sat, May 6, 2017
Tom Brady once again is enjoying his time at Churchill Downs.

The New England Patriots quarterback took his annual trip to the Kentucky Derby this weekend, and he brought a few of his teammates along with him, including his “wolf pack.”

Third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett posted a picture on Instagram on Saturday of himself with Brady and backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo at the famous horse race.

Wolves with Horses! LETSGOOOOOO

A post shared by Jacoby Brissett (@jbrissett7) on

But those aren’t the only Patriots who made the trip, as Brady brought a whole posse along with him.

🐎

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

🐎💯🏆

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

For what it’s worth, we’d have to say Brissett is the leader in the clubhouse for best dressed.

