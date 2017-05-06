Tom Brady’s ‘Wolf Pack,’ Patriots Teammates Enjoy 143rd Kentucky Derby

Share this:

Tom Brady once again is enjoying his time at Churchill Downs.

The New England Patriots quarterback took his annual trip to the Kentucky Derby this weekend, and he brought a few of his teammates along with him, including his “wolf pack.”

Third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett posted a picture on Instagram on Saturday of himself with Brady and backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo at the famous horse race.

Wolves with Horses! LETSGOOOOOO A post shared by Jacoby Brissett (@jbrissett7) on May 6, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

But those aren’t the only Patriots who made the trip, as Brady brought a whole posse along with him.

🐎 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on May 6, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

🐎💯🏆 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on May 6, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

For what it’s worth, we’d have to say Brissett is the leader in the clubhouse for best dressed.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images