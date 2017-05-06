Tom Brady’s ‘Wolf Pack,’ Patriots Teammates Enjoy 143rd Kentucky Derby

Tom Brady once again is enjoying his time at Churchill Downs.
The New England Patriots quarterback took his annual trip to the Kentucky Derby this weekend, and he brought a few of his teammates along with him, including his “wolf pack.”
Third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett posted a picture on Instagram on Saturday of himself with Brady and backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo at the famous horse race.
But those aren’t the only Patriots who made the trip, as Brady brought a whole posse along with him.
For what it’s worth, we’d have to say Brissett is the leader in the clubhouse for best dressed.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
