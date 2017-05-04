Tony Stewart Will Pilot Historic Racer During Indy 500 Parade Lap

Share this:

Tweet







Much of the attention at the Indianapolis 500 will be on Fernando Alonso, which is completely understandable. But the Formula one driver won’t be the only big name from another circuit making an appearance at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 28.

He won’t be competing, but former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart will take a parade lap around the 2 1/2-mile oval prior to the race, according to FOX Sports. Furthermore, he’ll be doing so in legendary IndyCar driver A.J. Foyt’s Bowes Seal Fast Watson roadster, which won the Indy 500 in 1961.

I'm so excited that I get to drive this awesome Indy 500 winning AJ Foyt car before this years Indy 500 pic.twitter.com/KaXfx99seA — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) May 2, 2017

Foyt’s victory in 1961 was his first of four at the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. And for Stewart, an Indianapolis native, piloting Foyt’s roadster gives him an opportunity to honor a driver he grew up idolizing.

“It’s pretty damn cool,” Stewart told FOX Sports on Wednesday. “It definitely ranks in the top five (coolest things I’ve done), that’s for sure.”

Stewart’s parade lap just adds to what’s already looking to be one of the more fascinating Indy 500s in recent memory. Personally, though, we just hope no birds are harmed during his moment of glory.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images