Transfer Rumors: Antoine Griezmann Tells Atletico Madrid He Wants To Leave

Let the race for Antoine Griezmann’s services begin.

The French soccer star told Atletico Madrid on Tuesday he wants to leave the club, Spanish radio show Deportes Cope reports.

ATLÉTICO DE MADRID | @RuizAntonito: "Griezmann le ha transmitido a la zona noble del club que quiere salir". — Deportes Cope (@deportescope) May 30, 2017

Griezmann, 26, enjoyed another fine season with Atletico Madrid, scoring 26 goals in 53 games and helping the club reach the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

But Griezmann has been heavily linked with Manchester United in a rumored transfer that would be worth up to €100 million (£86.7 million/$111.9 million). He even told a French television station last week his chances of joining the Premier League club this summer are “six out of 10.”

Atletico Madrid’s president has since said the club won’t sell Griezmann this summer and he’d remain with the team for their inaugural season at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Had Griezmann not informed Atletico Madrid of his wish to leave this week, the club would have been under no pressure to sell him for less than his €100 million release clause. But now that he has spoken up, the chances of him leaving have spiked.

Manchester United is the presumed favorite to sign Griezmann, but heavyweight teams around the world undoubtedly also will be interested in acquiring the popular French forward.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/LaLiga