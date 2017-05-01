Travis Pastrana Returning To NASCAR Truck Series For Fall Race At LVMS

Share this:

Travis Pastrana last competed full-time in NASCAR in 2013, but fans will get to see the 33-year-old action sports star on an oval again later this year.

Niece Motorsports announced Monday that Pastrana will race the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado in the Camping Worl Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 30. To prepare for the one-off drive, Pastrana will take part in a test Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Pastrana has made a name for himself on two wheels, but the head of “Nitro Circus” has raced pretty much anything with a motor at one point or another. He competed in the 2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign with Roush Fenway Racing, but left the sport after that season due to a lack of sponsorship.

Shortly after announcing Pastrana’s test, Niece revealed he and his teammate, TJ Bell, will have a meet and greet with fans in North Carolina at the local K1 Speed karting track.

The test won’t be Pastrana’s first chance this year to get some NASCAR experience, however. While competing in the Race of Champions in Miami, Pastrana squared off against Kurt Busch in a stock car, though the reigning Daytona 500 winner came out on top.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images