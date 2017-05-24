Trooper Who Pulled Over, Posted Photo With Tony Stewart Might Be Punished

Share this:

An Illinois state trooper seemingly had a fan-boy moment during a recent traffic stop, and now he could face disciplinary action because of it.

Trooper Damien Cunningham tweeted a picture Friday with Tony Stewart after he pulled over the former NASCAR driver, according to The Associated Press, via USA TODAY.

Cunningham reported let Stewart off with a warning for improper lane usage on Interstate 88 in DeKalb, Ill., on Friday, according to police spokesman Jason Bradley. Cunningham’s photo with Stewart was posted shortly thereafter, but has since been deleted.

Police now are reviewing the situation to see if Cunningham should face any punishment for using social media during a traffic stop.

@TonyStewart as I was sitting in church today, the preacher preached forgiveness is the core. I apologize 4 the stir the picture caused. — Damein DC Cunningham (@Damein_DC) May 21, 2017

Although the trooper apologized to Stewart on Twitter for the fallout of his picture, “Smoke” hasn’t posted a response on any of his social media accounts.

