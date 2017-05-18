TV Graphic Incorrectly States Cubs’ John Lackey Eats Children During Starts

Share this:

Professional athletes have been known to have odd diets but John Lackey might be taking it a bit far.

The Chicago Cubs starter was pitching against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night, and if the TV graphic is correct, and it’s definitely not, the veteran starter has been eating a little over four children during each start of the 2017 MLB season.

Yes, you read that correctly.

John Lackey does what? pic.twitter.com/IncGMjcs1i — Major League Mayhem (@MLBMayhem) May 17, 2017

While Lackey does have a history with fried chicken and beer on off days, he certainly doesn’t have this dietary preference no matter the day.

It’s ok, though, everyone makes mistakes.

