Twitter Makes Fun Of Celtics’ Lifeless Arrival In Cleveland For Game 3

The Boston Celtics don’t have much of a reason to be confident entering Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night.

The Celtics were blown out in the first two games of the series at TD Garden, and to make matters worse, Isaiah Thomas will be sidelined for the rest of the season due to a hip injury.

Boston certainly looked down on its luck as it arrived at Quicken Loans Arena on Sunday, which can be seen in the clip below.

And to add insult to injury, the Celtics’ unenergized entrance took the Twitter world by storm, prompting a collection of hilarious tweets.

Here are some of the best.

@twithersAP When you gotta get ready for your L pic.twitter.com/AI0j3Zo475 — Aaron (@_Thompsxn) May 21, 2017

@twithersAP For the Celtics, the ECF have basically been like one really long Southwest Airlines "Wanna Get Away?" commercial. #RIP #Cavsin4 — Kauai0604 (@Kauai0604) May 21, 2017

@twithersAP They are looking like their moms made them go. — Yog (@Yog811) May 21, 2017

@twithersAP Still see they're in game speed mode — CB3 (@cbennethum3) May 21, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images