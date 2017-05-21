Twitter Makes Fun Of Celtics’ Lifeless Arrival In Cleveland For Game 3

The Boston Celtics don’t have much of a reason to be confident entering Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night.
The Celtics were blown out in the first two games of the series at TD Garden, and to make matters worse, Isaiah Thomas will be sidelined for the rest of the season due to a hip injury.
Boston certainly looked down on its luck as it arrived at Quicken Loans Arena on Sunday, which can be seen in the clip below.
And to add insult to injury, the Celtics’ unenergized entrance took the Twitter world by storm, prompting a collection of hilarious tweets.
Here are some of the best.
