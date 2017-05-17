Twitter Reacts To Celtics’ Lottery Luck, Joel Embiid’s Hilarious Reactions

Share this:

WALTHAM, Mass. — The Boston Celtics have had quite the week. And Twitter noticed.

One day after the C’s clinched a berth in the Eastern Conference finals with a thrilling win over the Washington Wizards, the ping-pong balls bounced their way at the lottery, earning them the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

It was a wild night at the NBA Draft Lottery, and you can relive some of it below with some of the best tweets from Tuesday night.

And the winner is…………. La La Land! — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 17, 2017

When the picks swap pic.twitter.com/8rNhjTlQXk — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) May 17, 2017

when you open up twitter and everyone is talking about male rompers pic.twitter.com/88PVfQWdOo — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) May 17, 2017

LUCK OF THE IRISH Monday: Celtics win Game 7 Tuesday: Celtics get the No. 1 pick in the draft 🍀 pic.twitter.com/0mvGN57npy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 17, 2017

But Celtics great Paul Pierce wins the night for best tweet.

And look what I leave behind for the Celts on my way out #1 pick😂👌🏾🙏🔥 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 17, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images