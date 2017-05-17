Twitter Reacts To Celtics’ Lottery Luck, Joel Embiid’s Hilarious Reactions

WALTHAM, Mass. — The Boston Celtics have had quite the week. And Twitter noticed.
One day after the C’s clinched a berth in the Eastern Conference finals with a thrilling win over the Washington Wizards, the ping-pong balls bounced their way at the lottery, earning them the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
It was a wild night at the NBA Draft Lottery, and you can relive some of it below with some of the best tweets from Tuesday night.
But Celtics great Paul Pierce wins the night for best tweet.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images
