If you’re interested in buying Lonzo Ball’s first signature shoe, you’re going to have to break the bank.

Ball and the Big Baller Brand released the shoe Thursday, making it available to the public for a whopping $495.

As with all of the other ridiculous storylines involving the Ball family, Twitter reacted to the wildly overpriced shoes in hilarious fashion.

Here are are some of the best tweets.

Hey @Lavarbigballer real big baller brands don't over charge kids for shoes. pic.twitter.com/N2U0VPXXyt — SHAQ (@SHAQ) May 4, 2017

Lonzo Ball out here trying to sell slides for $220 and shoes for $495 pic.twitter.com/Etjl26NoRr — WSHH VIDS (@WSHHVlDS) May 4, 2017

Thank you Lonzo Ball, I needed a good laugh today. Seriously. — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) May 4, 2017

This shoe costs $495. I wouldn't even pay that amount if it came with Lonzo Ball as an accessory. pic.twitter.com/MD2MtEkQz1 — Zito (@_Zeets) May 4, 2017

Kobe looking at Lonzo Ball's shoe like….. That looks really similar to mine. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qS8zYg0A9d — Dylan (@DylansFreshTake) May 4, 2017

"Aye you finna cop Lonzo Ball's $495 shoes and $220 slides?

Me: https://t.co/1191hZduaK — NO CHILL SPORTS (@NoChiIlSports) May 4, 2017

