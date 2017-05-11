Tyronn Lue Believes Cavaliers Are Better At Handshakes Than Playing Defense

Share this:

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been dominating the 2017 NBA playoffs with a high-powered offense and a lot of really elaborate handshakes.

Their defense, on the other hand, has been suspect, to say the least.

Well, coach Tyronn Lue was asked about his team’s handshakes Wednesday, and he wishes they worked on their defensive schemes as much as they practice their celebratory gestures.

“I wish we could remember some of the defensive schemes that well,” Lue said, as transcribed by For The Win’s Alysha Tsuji. “Guys come inside like, ‘My bad, I forgot,’ but they remember all this and all that. I don’t know where they come up with that stuff at.”

Perhaps the Cavs can come up with a unique handshake for their head coach, or just work on their defensive sets.

