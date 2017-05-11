UFC 211: Dana White Discusses Stacked Fight Card, Future UFC Fights

Share this:

UFC president Dana White is calling UFC 211 the best card of the year. It’s hard to argue with him.

Stipe Miocic will defend his UFC heavyweight title in a rematch against Junior dos Santos, while budding superstar Joanna Jedrzejczyk will make her fifth title defense of the UFC strawweight title against Jessica Andrade.

White joined NESN.com’s Rachel Holt via Skype on Wednesday to discuss what we can expect Saturday, the latest in the Anderson Silva drama and where the Conor McGregor/Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight currently stands.

To hear the interview, listen in the player above.

Thumbnail Photo Via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images