UFC 211 Live Stream: Watch Stipe Miocic Vs. Junior Dos Santos Online

The wait finally is over for one of the most stacked UFC fight cards in recent memory.

Some of the best MMA stars in the world will enter the octagon Saturday at UFC 211, including heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and his opponent, Junior dos Santos. And the audience at Dallas’ American Airlines Arena also will see women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk defend her title against Jessica Andrade.

Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal, Frankie Edgar vs. Yair Rodriguez and Krzysztof Jotko vs. David Branch also will be featured on the main card. In fact, UFC 211 is so stacked that former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez, who lost his title to Conor McGregor at UFC 205, will fight during the FX prelims.

The action begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC FIGHT PASS, followed by the FX prelims at 8 p.m., and the main card at 10 p.m.

You can order the early prelims and main card on NESN.com by clicking the link below.

When: Saturday, May 13, at 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NESN.com/UFCTV

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images