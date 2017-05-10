UFC 211 Odds: Betting Lines For Stipe Miocic Vs. Junior Dos Santos, Main Card

Share this:

It’s almost time, fight fans.

The heavyweight title belt will be up for grabs Saturday night when champion Stipe Miocic battles Junior dos Santos in the UFC 211 main event. And the odds say the champ should prevail.

Miocic is a -140 favorite to keep his title belt Saturday at Dallas’ American Airlines Arena, and dos Santos is the underdog at +110, according to our friends over at OddsShark.com. It should be noted, though, that this is the second time the two have fought, and dos Santos won their first fight via decision at UFC Fight Night Phoenix in Dec. 2014.

The main event isn’t the only major fight scheduled for UFC 211, though, and you can check out the odds for all the main card bouts, via Oddshark.com, below. Oh, and there’s one bonus fight, too.

Main Card

Stipe Miocic (-140) vs. Junior dos Santos (+110)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (-185) vs. Jessica Andrade (+150)

Demian Maia (EVEN) vs. Jorge Masvidal (-130)

Frankie Edgar (-150) vs. Yair Rodriguez (+120)

Henry Cejudo (-450) vs. Sergio Pettis (+325)

FX Prelims

Eddie Alvarez (-105) vs. Dustin Poirier (-125)

