UFC 211 Preview Podcast: Stipe Miocic, Junior Dos Santos Meet Again

Share this:

Tweet







Stipe Miocic is out for some vengeance.

The UFC heavyweight champion steps into the octagon against Junior Dos Santos at UFC 211 and he’ll try to avenge a defeat from 2014.

NESN.com’s Andre Khatchaturian and UFC.com’s Matt Parrino preview that fight, offer predictions and explain how different the second meeting between Dos Santos and Miocic will be from the first.

Later, they break down the co-main event — the women’s strawweight title bout between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Jessica Andrade. They complete the show by playing “Fact or Fiction” and discussing the rise of Yair Rodriguez.

Watch the entire podcast preview in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images