UFC Rumors: Cris Cyborg Punches Angela Magana Over Twitter Trash-Talk

Cris Cyborg has a not-so-novel way of dealing with e-thugs.

The UFC star punched rival fighter Angela Magana on Sunday at a UFC athletes’ retreat in Las Vegas, MMAfighting.com’s Ariel Helwani reported, citing sources. Bec Rawlings, a teammate of Magana, claims Cyborg’s punch bloodied her friend’s lip.

Cris Cyborg & Angela Magana just got into an altercation at the retreat. Words exchanged, tempers flared and Cyborg punched Magana. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 21, 2017

Apparently Cyborg was angry at Magana for mocking her looks in late April on Twitter and used the retreat as an opportunity for real-life revenge.

Only 1 day to vote on #yourmajesty poll in previous tweet. Its anonymous you pussies. Who wore it better? Please see previous tweet to vote pic.twitter.com/ivLD7HD7vk — Angela Magana (@AngelaMagana1) April 27, 2017

Cyborg’s and Magana’s Twitter activity Sunday all but confirms the incident took place, with Magana predicting police involvement and Cyborg sharing an article about the punch.

Criminal is getting arrested soon. #yourmajesty — Angela Magana (@AngelaMagana1) May 21, 2017

Cris Cyborg just confronted Angela Magana for her numerous derogatory social media posts and things got heated…. https://t.co/nK2Dp36n9d — #UFC214 #LetsGoChamp (@criscyborg) May 21, 2017

Bec Rawlings claims to have witnessed and recorded the incident and is offering to sell the video to TMZ.

I got a video.. @TMZ how much you wanna pay 💰 https://t.co/EVpssboD04 — Bec Rawlings (@RowdyBec) May 21, 2017

@arielhelwani Magana was not rocked 😂😂 she took it like a G, but does have a busted lip. — Bec Rawlings (@RowdyBec) May 21, 2017

There’s little chance Cyborg and Magana ever will meet in the octagon since they fight in different weight classes. But if there’s ever a compelling enough reason for professionals to arrange a fight, social-media trash talk is as good as any.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Silva/USA TODAY Sports Images