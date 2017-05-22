UFC Rumors: Cris Cyborg Punches Angela Magana Over Twitter Trash-Talk

Cris Cyborg has a not-so-novel way of dealing with e-thugs.
The UFC star punched rival fighter Angela Magana on Sunday at a UFC athletes’ retreat in Las Vegas, MMAfighting.com’s Ariel Helwani reported, citing sources. Bec Rawlings, a teammate of Magana, claims Cyborg’s punch bloodied her friend’s lip.
Apparently Cyborg was angry at Magana for mocking her looks in late April on Twitter and used the retreat as an opportunity for real-life revenge.
Cyborg’s and Magana’s Twitter activity Sunday all but confirms the incident took place, with Magana predicting police involvement and Cyborg sharing an article about the punch.
Bec Rawlings claims to have witnessed and recorded the incident and is offering to sell the video to TMZ.
There’s little chance Cyborg and Magana ever will meet in the octagon since they fight in different weight classes. But if there’s ever a compelling enough reason for professionals to arrange a fight, social-media trash talk is as good as any.
