US Government Sues Fiat Chrysler For Allegedly Cheating Emission Tests

The next domino has fallen in the seemingly endless probe into diesel emission levels throughout the automotive industry.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday that the United States government has filed a lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, claiming that it used “defeat devices” in diesel vehicles, according to Reuters, via CNBC. In the suit, FCA is accused of using undisclosed software to lower emission levels during testing.

Following news of the civil suit, FCA’s stock reportedly took a 2.4 percent dive to $10.50 in midday U.S. trading.

FCA was notified by the EPA in January that roughly 104,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs and Ram 1500 pickups fitted with 3-liter V-6 turbodiesel engines were in violation of the Clean Air Act. The maximum fine allowed for such a violation reportedly is $4.6 million.

German authorities also searched Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler’s offices Tuesday as part of its investigation into whether it too used software to bypass emission regulations.

Thumbnail photo via Fiat Chrysler Automobiles