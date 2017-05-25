USGA Refuses To Move 2017 U.S. Women’s Open From Donald Trump Golf Course

Share this:

No matter how you feel about President Donald Trump, there’s one thing you have to admit — he owns some pretty impressive golf courses.

Trump Golf’s portfolio includes some of the best golf courses in the world, including Trump National in Bedminster, N.J., which will host the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open.

There was a push from some to move the tournament away from the controversial president’s course, but the USGA confirmed Wednesday that the U.S. Women’s Open will stay right where it is for July 10-16.

“When we came here, this was all about coming to a great golf course and playing the greatest championship in women’s golf,” USGA executive director and chief executive Mike Davis said, via The Associated Press. “The USGA, since its founding in 1894, has never been involved with politics. Our focus is solely on the game of golf.”

The PGA also currently is holding the 2017 Senior PGA Championship at Trump National in Washington D.C., so golf isn’t taking some of its biggest tournaments away from Trump courses.

