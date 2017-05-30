Vermont Governor’s Season Racing Debut Goes Off Track, Ends In Ditch

Share this:

Phil Scott’s race for Vermont governor ended in victory lane. His season racing debut at Thunder Road International SpeedBowl ended in a ditch.

With just a few laps to go in the 55th Memorial Day Classic in Barre, Vt., Scott’s No. 14 late model stock car was bumped by another car, then scraped the wall and went off track, WCAX-TV reports. The Vermont governor actually was running second at the time of the wreck, which ended his day.

He reportedly wasn’t injured in the crash, which banged up what was a pretty good-looking car.

None other than @PhilScott4VT tops the Late Model leaderboards after 2 sessions with a 12.262. The current track record is 12.935. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ptPOEC2DcS — Thunder Road (@ThunderRoadVT) May 27, 2017

Scott, the United States’ only sitting governor to race stock cars, is no stranger to success at Thunder Road, though. He’s a three-time champion of the Milk Bowl, Thunder Road’s annual season-ending race.