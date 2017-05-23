Visit Loretta’s Last Call This Red Sox Homestand For Chance To Win Budweiser Fan Of The Game

Share this:

Budweiser will be at Loretta’s Last Call before every Boston Red Sox home game from Tuesday, May 23, through Sunday, May 28, and fans will have the chance to be selected as the Budweiser Fan of the Game.

Winner will receive four right field roof tickets at the Budweiser Brew House and four Bud baseball jerseys, be featured on the center field scoreboard, and land other Budweiser and Red Sox prizes. Only fans 21 and over can participate.

Budweiser — this Bud’s for you!