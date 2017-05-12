Visit Tasty Burger On This Red Sox Homestand For Chance To Win Budweiser Fan Of The Game

Share this:

Budweiser will be at Tasty Burger near Fenway Park before every Boston Red Sox home game from Friday, May 12, through Sunday, May 14, and fans will have the chance to be selected as the Budweiser Fan of the Game.

Winners will receive four right field roof tickets at the Budweiser Brew House and four Bud baseball jerseys, be featured on the center field scoreboard and receive other Budweiser and Red Sox prizes. Only fans 21 and over can participate.

