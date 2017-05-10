Vladimir Putin Ducks Question On James Comey’s Firing, Only Wants To Play Hockey

Share this:

Tweet







United States politics apparently don’t concern Vladimir Putin when he’s on the ice.

The President of Russia reacted with bemusement Wednesday when CBS’ Elizabeth Palmer asked him whether James Comey’s firing as FBI director will change his country’s relationship with the United States. Maybe Putin felt Palmer’s timing was poor, considering he was about to play a game of ice hockey when she asked the question on everyone’s mind.

Our @elizapalmer caught Russian Pres. Putin rink side and asked him about the firing of former. Dir. Comey. pic.twitter.com/3nytJYi0si — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) May 10, 2017

“Your question looks very funny for me,” Putin said, per Deadspin. “You see I am going to play hockey, with the hockey fans, and I invite you to do the same.”

U.S. president Donald Trump surprisingly fired Comey on Tuesday, sending shockwaves around Washington D.c. and beyond.

But those waves apparently weren’t strong enough to check Putin onto a specific message for the world.