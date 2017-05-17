Warriors’ Blowout Of Spurs Devolved Into ESPN’s Discussion About Brownies

Share this:

Fans without a calendar in front of them might have assumed Wednesday’s NBA game at Oracle Arena was a preseason contest.

That’s due in part to the Golden State Warriors absolutely routing the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors led by 28 points at halftime and went on to win 136-100 — the second-largest margin of victory ever in a playoff game — to take a 2-0 series lead.

As such, there wasn’t much basketball to talk about. So, the ESPN broadcast crew of Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson started chatting about, well, other things.

Jackson relayed a story about how the guy he went to dinner with the night before didn’t share his dessert with him. That led to Van Gundy taking a savage shot at Jackson’s weight.

Jeff Van Gundy says Mark Jackson is "going at 250 right now" after Jackson's dessert story pic.twitter.com/hMh7NToHEk — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 17, 2017

But this tale has a happy ending. Apparently someone heard the crew discussing desserts and actually brought Jackson a brownie, which Van Gundy happily displayed to the national television audience.

"People are listening to you begging for brownies and now they responded" 😂 https://t.co/BdkYJREQlI — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) May 17, 2017

me in the morning: I'm starting my diet me at work: pic.twitter.com/9c4WCd7w62 — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 17, 2017

This whole exchange took place during the second quarter, which pretty much sums up the action on the court. The Spurs will be seeking sweet revenge Saturday when they return home for Game 3, but if you ask us, they look pretty much cooked.

