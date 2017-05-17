Warriors Coach Mike Brown Was Almost Arrested Before Game 2 Vs. Spurs

Share this:

The Golden State Warriors might have taken the court Tuesday without their stated leader if events transpired another way.

Acting Warriors coach Mike Brown revealed to reporters how he was almost arrested prior to Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. Brown apparently was trailing the Spurs’ motorcade to Oracle Arena too closely, rousing suspicion among a number of police officers and even Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

Brown escaped the long arm of the law this time and was free to coach the Warriors in Game 2 in Steve Kerr’s absence.

Golden State beat San Antonio 136-100.

