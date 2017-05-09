Warriors’ Draymond Green Appears To Fire Back At Celtics On Twitter

Share this:

Draymond Green continues to stir the pot.

A day after the Golden State Warriors forward referred to Boston Celtics forward Kelly Olynyk as a “dirty player,” the C’s came to the defense of their big man, including Isaiah Thomas, who called Green’s comments “a joke.”

Well, Green appeared to take a shot at the Celtics via his Twitter account Tuesday.

Just get through that series bro…. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) May 9, 2017

Green and the Warriors completed their second-round sweep of the Utah Jazz on Monday night, while the C’s series against the Washington Wizards currently is tied at two games apiece.

Golden State joined the Cleveland Cavaliers with an 8-0 postseason record thus far, although Green is upset about the level of competition the Cavs have faced.

Of course, Green’s tweet could be referring to the Cavaliers, hoping for another showdown with the defending champions in the NBA Finals.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images