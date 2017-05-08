Warriors’ Draymond Green Wishes Cavaliers Had More Competition In NBA Playoffs

Share this:

Tweet







The Cleveland Cavaliers have cruised into the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals and Draymond Green isn’t happy about it.

The Golden State Warriors All-Star forward is upset that neither the Indiana Pacers nor the Toronto Raptors put up much of a fight against the Cavaliers during the first two rounds of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

“I thought teams would compete a little harder,” Green told the media, per ESPN’s Chris Haynes. “I just watched San Antonio-Houston. I like to watch good basketball. When you watch Cleveland play, you’re only watching one side of the good basketball. That’s kind of weak.

“I like watching a good game, not even necessarily that it’s going to be a close game. I like to watch teams playing good basketball. When you watch them, you watch one team playing good basketball and everybody else do something. I don’t know what that something is.”

The Cavaliers swept both the Pacers and Raptors with relative ease, and now will await the winner of the series between the Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards.

Golden State also is undefeated in the 2017 NBA playoffs, defeating opposing teams by an average of 13.7 points per game, while Cleveland only is winning by an average of 8.3 points per game.

And even though the Warriors can match Cleveland’s postseason record at 8-0 with a win against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Monday night, Green believes the Warriors have faced stiffer competition than the Cavaliers.

“Nah, but I think Utah (Jazz) is still playing good basketball,” he said. “Regardless if they win or not, I think we’re a better team. But at the same time, they still play a good brand of basketball.”

The Cavaliers defeated the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals, overcoming a three-games-to-one deficit to claim their first championship.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images