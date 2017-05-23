Warriors Eliminate Spurs, Reach NBA Finals For Third Season In A Row

Share this:

The Golden State Warriors faced little resistance from the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference finals en route to a third consecutive trip to the NBA Finals.

Golden State won by double-digits in each of the last four games to complete a sweep of the Spurs with a 129-115 victory in Game 4 at the AT&T Center on Monday night.

The Warriors also are the first team to ever start the playoffs 12-0.

Of course, the Spurs lost their best player, Kawhi Leonard, to an ankle injury in Game 1. The Spurs had a double-digit lead at the time Leonard exited in the third quarter of the series opener. From that point to the end of the series, it was all Warriors.

The Warriors are the first team to reach the NBA Finals three years in a row since the Los Angeles Lakers from 2008 through 2010. They will meet the winner of the Eastern Conference finals matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. The Cavaliers lead the series 2-1 entering Tuesday night’s Game 4.

If the Warriors and Cavs meet again in the NBA Finals, it will mark the first time two teams have met in the championship round in three straight seasons.

