Warriors’ Matt Barnes Isn’t Happy About Playing Jazz For Hilarious Reason

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Utah Jazz in their second-round NBA playoff series, but one Warriors player isn’t too thrilled about the matchup for one particular reason.

“There’s no nightlife in Utah,” Warriors forward Matt Barnes told ESPN’s Chris Hayes. “Obviously, as players, you want to be able to have a little bit of a nightlife, but the main focus is winning games. Me personally, I want to get out there because I want to beat the Clippers. That’s my former team, and my kids are out there. But as far as nightlife, there’s no comparison to nightlife in Utah and L.A.”

Barnes isn’t the only Warrior with an unfavorable opinion of the Beehive State. Andre Iguodala apparently agrees.

“The problem with Utah is that you’re just sitting there and your mind is, like, dead, because in L.A., you still got energy for the game,” Iguodala told Hayes.

“Because you’re in L.A., you’re like, ‘Man, this is just the vibe in L.A.’ but in Utah, it can kind of lull you to sleep. And then you’ve slept too long or I’m bored out of my mind and now you got to try to pump yourself up for the game. You know you’re in the playoffs and you’re supposed to be pumped anyway, but the vibe is just like, ‘Man, let’s just get out of here.'”

Barnes and Iguodala probably are hoping the Warriors sweep the Jazz in order to keep their trips to Utah to a minimum.

The Warriors and Jazz begin their series Tuesday night with Game 1 at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images