Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Wants To Play Cavaliers Again In NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors are headed back to the NBA Finals, and it’s no secret who they want to play in the championship round.

The Warriors finished their Western Conference finals sweep of the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, and afterward, Warriors owner Joe Lacob took a shot at the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

Joe Lacob said he wants Cleveland: "We were the better team but they did win. We need a chance to go in there and prove that." — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) May 23, 2017

The Cavaliers, of course, came back from a 3-1 series deficit in last year’s NBA Finals to stun the Warriors and win their first championship in franchise history.

Cleveland currently holds a 2-1 series lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, but with the C’s missing star guard Isaiah Thomas, it appears that Lacob will get his wish.

But as the saying goes, be careful what you wish for.

