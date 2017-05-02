Warriors Vs. Jazz Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 1 Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Golden State Warriors breezed through the first round of the NBA playoffs with a sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors’ next opponent is the Utah Jazz, and these teams will open their second-round series Tuesday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

The Jazz survived a tough seven-game Round 1 series against the Los Angeles Clippers to reach the conference semifinals. They are heavy underdogs versus the Warriors.

Here’s how to watch Warriors vs. Jazz Game 1 online.

When: Tuesday, May 2, at 10:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Jaime Valdez/USA TODAY Sports Images