Warriors Vs. Jazz Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 3 Online

The Golden State Warriors have yet to lose in the 2017 NBA playoffs.

After sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round, the Warriors picked up the first two games against the Utah Jazz in the teams’ second-round series.

The Jazz are hoping a return to Vivint Smart Home Arena for Game 3 on Saturday night will bring better luck and help them get back in the series.

Here’s how you can watch Warriors vs. Jazz online.

When: Saturday, May 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images