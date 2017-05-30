Was Bryce Harper’s Awful Helmet Throw Worse Than 50 Cent’s First Pitch?

Share this:

Clearly, people don’t forget.

It’s been roughly three years since 50 Cent uncorked one of the worst ceremonial first pitches you’ll ever see before a game at Citi Field, and the internet couldn’t help but revisit the rapper’s awful display of baseball Monday after Washington Nationals superstar Bryce Harper delivered his own terrible toss.

Harper charged the mound Monday at AT&T Park, sparking a huge brawl between the Nationals and San Francisco Giants. As Harper approached Giants reliever Hunter Strickland, the Nats outfielder attempted to throw his helmet at the right-hander … or at least we think that’s where he was aiming.

Instead, the helmet slipped out of Harper’s hand and traveled in the direction of first base. The errant throw was very 50 Cent-esque, so it wasn’t long before people started comparing the two miscues on social media.

Bryce Harper helmet throw vs. 50 Cent first pitch pic.twitter.com/jFw3JJvMVc — Jack Korte (@JackMyNBC5) May 29, 2017

Who threw it better, Bryce Harper or 50 Cent? pic.twitter.com/sxGY1xqnyD — kyle g. (@a_cat_from_hell) May 29, 2017

Harper’s helmet throw in some ways is pathetic since he’s a professional athlete with a strong arm. But we still have to go ahead and say 50 Cent’s first pitch is far worse, as throwing a baseball accurately while stationary on a mound is much easier than flinging a batting helmet — an oddly shaped object, to be fair — while running toward a fight with a 6-foot-4, 220-pound man who’s very angry.

