Watch 16-Car Wreck Involving AJ Allmendinger, Chase Elliott At Talladega

Share this:

Tweet







It was a relatively quite Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Super Speedway, but with 20 laps to go, “the big one” struck.

After a brief caution period caused by an incident involving Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott was hit from behind, spun out and hit the wall on the back straight. After hitting the SAFER Barrier head-on, Elliott’s No. 24 collected oncoming cars, with ultimately 16 collected in the wreck.

The No. 47 of AJ Allmendinger hit Elliott in the rear to start the collision, and ended up on its roof when the smoke cleared.

The Geico 500 was red-flagged with 20 laps to go so cleanup crews could clear the track.