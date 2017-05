Share this:

Kevin Garnett now can vouch for 2 Chainz’s game.

The rapper appeared on TNT’s NBA Playoffs broadcast Monday and showed of his jump shot and a low-post move on Garnett’s “Area 21” segment. Rather than join the likes of Lil Yachty in the entertainers’ wing in sports’ hall of shame, 2 Chainz impressed Garnett, Rasheed Wallace and Co. by sinking just about every shot he put up.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images