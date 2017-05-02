Watch Benches Clear In Astros-Rangers After Mike Napoli Gets Thrown At

Share this:

A pair of division rivals saw tension boil over on the field Monday night, and we’re not talking about the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles.

The Houston Astros took on the Texas Rangers for the first time this season at Minute Maid Park, and it didn’t take long for the American League West foes to get re-acquainted.

Rangers starter Andrew Cashner started the bad blood by drilling two Astros batters in the first two innings: second baseman Jose Altuve in the first and first baseman Yuli Gurriel in the second.

Naturally, Houston decided to retaliate. In the sixth inning, Astros hurler Lance McCullers Jr. uncorked a fastball that sailed behind Rangers first baseman Mike Napoli, who had homered two innings earlier. Napoli didn’t appreciate the move, and the benches quickly cleared. Your browser does not support iframes.

No punches were thrown, but things did get pretty heated between the two clubs. Rangers designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo had to be restrained by several of his teammates, and McCullers had to be dragged away from the commotion.

Napoli also had some words for McCullers after the incident.

“Obviously, I didn’t like it,” Napoli said after the game, via the Fort-Worth Star-Telegram. “I’ve been in the game a long time. I understand how things work. Two of their guys get hit, but all he has to do is put it in my hip and I run down to first base. No one likes 95 (mph) behind their back. … It caught me off guard.”

Houston went on to win 6-2, but there will be plenty more opportunities for theatrics, as these teams play three more times in the next three days.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images