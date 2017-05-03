Watch Blue Jays Manager John Gibbons Prank Toronto Radio Show With Surprise Call-In

Share this:

Tweet







John Gibbons decided to channel his inner Rex Ryan after Monday night’s game against the New York Yankees.

The Toronto Blue Jays manager had just seen his club post a 7-1 victory at Yankee Stadium when reporters came to interview him in his office. But those reporters would have to wait, because Gibbons had a prank to pull off.

The veteran manager, posing as “John From The Bronx,” dialed into the Blue Jays’ official postgame show, Sportsnet 590 The Fan, to drop some hard-hitting questions on Toronto play-by-play broadcaster Mike Wilner. Your browser does not support iframes.

Gibbons gave himself some nice subtle pats on the back, praising the team’s signing of pitcher Marco Estrada in 2015 and his own decision to start catcher Luke Maile over Russell Martin. Wilner had called out Gibbons for the lineup move earlier in the day.

“I think it was great on Gibby’s part there to catch that Maile,” Gibbons said in the call. “I thought that Maile did a great job. I heard you before the game, and what an expert you are, man, and I’m glad you were wrong once again.”

Wilner apparently figured out who he was talking to by the end of the call, but that didn’t stop Gibbons from slipping in one final jab.

“One more question for you, what kind of ratings do you get on this show?” Gibbons added, via MLB.com. “Is it the same bozos every night? They have trouble talking?”

Toronto could use some humor these days, as the club enters Wednesday last in the American League East at 9-18 despite winning three of its last four games.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Images