Watch Bryce Harper Punch Hunter Strickland In Wild Nationals-Giants Brawl

America’s pastime turned Fight Club on Monday.
San Francisco Giants pitcher Hunter Strickland drilled Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper with a fastball in the eighth inning, and Harper immediately took exception. After some words were exchanged, Harper had one of the worst helmet throws you’ll ever see before getting into a massive fight with Strickland.
The benches cleared, and chaos ensued.
Wow.
Strickland and Harper obviously were ejected.
As multiple people on Twitter have pointed out, these two have a history.
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images
