Watch Bryce Harper Punch Hunter Strickland In Wild Nationals-Giants Brawl

Share this:

Tweet







America’s pastime turned Fight Club on Monday.

San Francisco Giants pitcher Hunter Strickland drilled Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper with a fastball in the eighth inning, and Harper immediately took exception. After some words were exchanged, Harper had one of the worst helmet throws you’ll ever see before getting into a massive fight with Strickland.

The benches cleared, and chaos ensued.

This is NUTS RT @cjzer0 Hunter Strickland drilled Bryce Harper and punched him in the face when Harper charger him pic.twitter.com/9PAVgwlFKi — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 29, 2017

Wow.

Strickland and Harper obviously were ejected.

As multiple people on Twitter have pointed out, these two have a history.

Bryce Harper and Hunter Strickland have a lot of history before this brawl today. No. 1 https://t.co/aZgfr5uxAe No.2 https://t.co/lXdktfsLqM — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) May 29, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images