Watch Bryce Harper Punch Hunter Strickland In Wild Nationals-Giants Brawl

by on Mon, May 29, 2017 at 6:36PM
America’s pastime turned Fight Club on Monday.

San Francisco Giants pitcher Hunter Strickland drilled Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper with a fastball in the eighth inning, and Harper immediately took exception. After some words were exchanged, Harper had one of the worst helmet throws you’ll ever see before getting into a massive fight with Strickland.

The benches cleared, and chaos ensued.

Wow.

Strickland and Harper obviously were ejected.

As multiple people on Twitter have pointed out, these two have a history.

