Watch Corey Dickerson Go Full ‘Vlad,’ Hit Incredible Double Off Bounce

by on Wed, May 31, 2017 at 9:05AM
If Corey Dickerson ever gets bored with baseball, we suggest he try his hand at cricket.

The Tampa Bay Rays outfielder had two strikes on him Tuesday night in a third-inning at-bat against Texas Rangers pitcher Nick Martinez. So, Martinez threw a curveball in the dirt to try to get Dickerson to chase, and that’s exactly what happened.

But there was one problem for Martinez: Not only did Dickerson hit the pitch, he blooped it perfectly down the left field line for a double.

Wait, did that — did that bounce? It sure did. The ball landed a good few inches in front of the plate, but Dickerson swung anyway to record the most improbable of extra-base hits.

Of course, Dickerson isn’t in uncharted waters here thanks to the legendary Vladimir Guerrero, who had a penchant for swinging at any ball in his zip code.

And if Dickerson decides to switch sports, perhaps he can pull off something like this:

Not that Dickerson has reason to give up baseball; the 28-year-old is off to a scorching start in 2017, boasting a major league-best .346 batting average with 12 home runs and 25 RBIs. Alas, the Rangers got the last laugh in this one, defeating Tampa Bay 9-5.

