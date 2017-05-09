Watch Dani Alves Score Champions League Goal For Juventus With Incredible Volley

Dani Alves just reminded the soccer world about the best things in life being free.
The Juventus defender effectively clinched his team’s place in the UEFA Champions League final Tuesday by scoring a sensational goal against Monaco. Alves already had assisted Mario Mandzukic on Juventus’ first goal when he ripped this volley past goalkeeper Danijel Subasic in the 44th minute.
Here’s Alves’ goal from another angle.
Alves, 34, is thriving in his first season at Juventus.
Juventus acquired Alves last summer on a free transfer from Barcelona, the team with which he won three Champions League titles in his eight seasons with the Spanish club.
The internet is comically asking how Barcelona allowed the veteran right back to leave when he’s still capable of playing at such a high level.
Juventus defeated Monaco by a 4-1 aggregate score in their Champions League semifinal series. Alves and Co. will face either Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid on June 3 in Cardiff, Wales, in the Champions League final.
