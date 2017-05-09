Watch Dani Alves Score Champions League Goal For Juventus With Incredible Volley

Share this:

Dani Alves just reminded the soccer world about the best things in life being free.

The Juventus defender effectively clinched his team’s place in the UEFA Champions League final Tuesday by scoring a sensational goal against Monaco. Alves already had assisted Mario Mandzukic on Juventus’ first goal when he ripped this volley past goalkeeper Danijel Subasic in the 44th minute.

Here’s Alves’ goal from another angle.

Alves, 34, is thriving in his first season at Juventus.

3 – Dani Alves has scored his 3rd goal in the CL 2016/17, his record in a same season. Jewel. — OptaJean (@OptaJean) May 9, 2017

Dani Alves' season with @JuventusFC: 📅 Games: 28

⚽️ Goals: 5

🎯 Assists: 6

👏 Chances created in UCL: 28 Best full-back in the world 😎🔥 pic.twitter.com/MYsOcquV9D — SPORF (@Sporf) May 9, 2017

Juventus acquired Alves last summer on a free transfer from Barcelona, the team with which he won three Champions League titles in his eight seasons with the Spanish club.

The internet is comically asking how Barcelona allowed the veteran right back to leave when he’s still capable of playing at such a high level.

When you're trying to figure out why you sold Dani Alves… pic.twitter.com/xlO4lDuNYh — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) May 9, 2017

Who is to blame at Barcelona for letting Dani Alves leave on a free transfer? Asking for a friend who wants to scream in that person's face. — Jimmy Conrad (@JimmyConrad) May 9, 2017

#Barcelona fans watching #DaniAlves score and remembering they let him go on a free transfer… pic.twitter.com/bHRAJMhjvH — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 9, 2017

Barcelona let Dani Alves leave on a free transfer to Juventus. Juventus: pic.twitter.com/Ryj70UfgzC — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 9, 2017

Barcelona let Dani Alves go on a free-transfer… pic.twitter.com/qOTB9RIeUJ — Whistle FC (@WhistleFC) May 3, 2017

Juventus defeated Monaco by a 4-1 aggregate score in their Champions League semifinal series. Alves and Co. will face either Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid on June 3 in Cardiff, Wales, in the Champions League final.