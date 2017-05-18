Watch Erik Karlsson Mock Sidney Crosby’s Secret Conversations In Game 3

Share this:

Sidney Crosby does a lot of talking on the ice — whether it’s to officials, the opposing team or his own teammates.

Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t let their play do much talking Wednesday night, as they were blown out 5-1 by the Ottawa Senators in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals, but Crosby still had plenty to say on the ice.

Cameras caught the Penguins superstar spreading presumably top-secret messages to his teammates, but it wasn’t just the cameras who caught on to Crosby’s chatty ways. Ottawa captain Erik Karlsson also took note and mocked Crosby.

We’re not professional lip readers, but it certainly appears the Swedish defenseman was channeling a fellow countryman while poking fun at Crosby.