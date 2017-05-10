Watch Father, Adorable Daughter Celebrate Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s Victory

Share this:

Tweet







Fathers and daughters can bond over any number of events — movies, dance recitals and playing house all come to mind. And now, you can add watching NASCAR races to that list.

A video tweeted by Jacqueline Wallace on Sunday, which since has gone viral, shows a father and his two-year-old daughter losing their marbles during the final moments of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s victory at Talladega Superspeedway. The pair, who presumably are related to Wallace, get taken on an emotional roller coaster during the final lap of Stenhouse’s first career win on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

If you thought you were the Roush Fenway Racing driver’s biggest fan, you should think again. That title likely now belongs to someone who has more than a decade to go before she gets her driver’s license.

Although, to be fair, Stenhouse’s kiss-sealed victory lane celebration might prove otherwise.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images