Watch Fernando Alonso Break Walnut With Neck In Incredible Awkward Video

The internet is the gift that keeps on giving, and its latest present for the universe is a cringe-worthy video involving Fernando Alonso and a walnut.

Yes, you read that right.

Jalopnik recently sat down with the driver ahead of his much-anticipated Indianapolis 500 debut Sunday, but instead of talking about racing, the video quickly turned to odd talent Alonso debuted years ago — cracking walnuts with his neck.

So, naturally, Alonso was asked to show off his talent for the viewers, and he obliged.

Congratulations?