Watch Final Part Of Exclusive Interview With Red Sox DH Hanley Ramirez

In the final installment of Hanley Ramirez’s exclusive three-part interview with Boston Red Sox team historian Gordon Edes, Ramirez said he will do anything to help the team win.

Ramirez has played three different positions since returning to Boston in 2015 going from left field, to first base, and now the designated hitter.

The DH told Edes he is willing to do anything to win the World Series.

To watch the final part of the exclusive three-part series, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo from Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images