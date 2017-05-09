Watch Isaiah Thomas Snap Back At Heckling Wizards Fan In Game 3 Loss

Share this:

It’s been a rough past few days for Isaiah Thomas.

The Boston Celtics point guard has seen his team lose back-to-back games to the Washington Wizards — in blowout fashion, no less — that evened their second-round NBA playoff series at two games apiece. Thomas hasn’t played particularly well in those contests, either: He scored just 13 points in Boston’s Game 3 loss and 19 points in its Game 4 defeat.

Yet it seems the All-Star guard had more problems to worry about in Game 3. An Instagram video currently is making the rounds that appears to show Thomas getting into it with a Wizards fan from the bench at Verizon Center.

Things got a little heated last night at the game from the bench as well. All 5'7 (5'9 my ass) of Isaiah Thomas told this disrespectful fan, I will fuck you up and you know that…..lol 😂😂 A post shared by 🏀Sport & Travel Explorist✈️ (@thesportytraveler) on May 5, 2017 at 2:21am PDT

Thomas remained relatively calm throughout the exchange, but at one point he appeared to tell the fan, “I will (expletive) you up, and you know that.”

Thomas certainly wouldn’t be the first NBA player to have a back-and-forth with a heckler, and it’s hard to judge his response without knowing what the fan said to him in the first place. Still, the 5-foot-9 guard’s retort is indicative of the Celtics’ rough stay in Washington last week.

Fortunately for Thomas and the C’s, the series shifts back to TD Garden on Wednesday night for a crucial Game 5.

