Watch Jackie Bradley Jr. Blast Opposite-Field Home Run For Red Sox Vs. Brewers

Share this:

Tweet







Jackie Bradley Jr. made his return to the Boston Red Sox’s lineup Wednesday — and it was a loud one.

The center fielder had sat out the past three games in order to work on his swing, and he showed off the hard work during the second inning of the Red Sox’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night at Miller Park.

The Red Sox were in an early two-run hole when Bradley Jr. cranked an opposite-field home run off Brewers starting pitcher Chase Anderson.

Oppo-Taco from Jackie Bradley Jr gets the #RedSox on the board pic.twitter.com/cOjXQ1F1oI — BoSox Injection (@BoSoxInjection) May 11, 2017

Bradley Jr. showed impressive strength to muscle the ball over the left-field fence.

Jackie Bradley Jr. went oppo against Chase Anderson on a curveball off the plate. pic.twitter.com/4NwA3ODgJK — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 11, 2017

The home run was Bradley Jr.’s second of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images