Watch Jackie Bradley Jr. Blast Opposite-Field Home Run For Red Sox Vs. Brewers

Jackie Bradley Jr. made his return to the Boston Red Sox’s lineup Wednesday — and it was a loud one.
The center fielder had sat out the past three games in order to work on his swing, and he showed off the hard work during the second inning of the Red Sox’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night at Miller Park.
The Red Sox were in an early two-run hole when Bradley Jr. cranked an opposite-field home run off Brewers starting pitcher Chase Anderson.
Bradley Jr. showed impressive strength to muscle the ball over the left-field fence.
The home run was Bradley Jr.’s second of the season.
Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images
